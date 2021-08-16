Suspect has non-life threatening injury in police shooting in Jessup

JESSUP — One suspect and two officers have suffered non-life-threatening injuries after multiple wanted suspects who had just committed a crime at a store tried to flee when confronted by police.

One officer fired one shot at one suspect, who was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ambulance with an injury. Police found a gun at the scene, but no other shots were fired during the incident.

Two officers were injured during the apprehension of the suspects, three of whom were uninjured. One officer was taken to Howard County General Hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

Police learned that multiple suspects who were wanted on open arrest warrants from other jurisdictions had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from a store in Elkridge this afternoon.

Police then located the suspects and followed them to the EZ Storage in the 8200 block of Washington Blvd., in Jessup, where they saw the suspects with stolen goods.

When the officers confronted the suspects, they tried to flee in a car, ramming a police vehicle. During the confrontation, the driver of the suspect vehicle was shot. His injury was non-life-threatening at last report.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.