Surveillance video released in January murder

BALTIMORE — New surveillance video released in a murder that happened in West Baltimore back in January.

Brandon Robinson, 34, was shot multiple times in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on January 10.

Baltimore Police are looking for at least three suspects seen on surveillance video from a gas station on that block.

#BPD homicide detectives are asking for the public's help identifying shooting suspects in a homicide that took place on Jan. 10, 2022 on Liberty Heights Ave.



Call detectives at: 410-396-2100

To remain anonymous, contact @MCSMarylandhttps://t.co/3DTnPWrvDa — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 29, 2022

