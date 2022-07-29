Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surveillance video released in January murder

liberty heights ve shooting pic january 10.jpg
Courtesy: Baltimore Police
liberty heights ve shooting pic january 10.jpg
Brandon Robinson
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 10:12:46-04

BALTIMORE — New surveillance video released in a murder that happened in West Baltimore back in January.

Brandon Robinson, 34, was shot multiple times in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on January 10.

RELATED CONTENT: Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Baltimore Police are looking for at least three suspects seen on surveillance video from a gas station on that block.

Anyone with information on this should call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019