Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves

LAUREL, Md. — An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.

Surveillance cameras caught two robbers breaking into Amko Auto in Laurel and searching for keys. The owner, KC Abbasi, was at home in bed when the call came in from the alarm company. He witnessed the crime on his phone.

The robbers got away empty-handed due to the fact that the car keys weren't housed in the dealership.

According to Abbasi, this isn't the first attempt. Three weeks prior, robbers attempted to steal from his Temple Hill location. He believes the two incidents are connected.

Police can see the make and model of the getaway car and that it has Delaware plates.