Summers In The 7th Block Party kicks off new school year in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Community members came together in West Baltimore Wednesday for supplies, food and fun to kick off the new school year.

Children jumped in the bouncy house, had their faces painted and their musical talent at Mondawmin Mall for Summers in the 7th Block Party.

The event is intended to encourage a healthy lifestyle while bringing together parents, children and even local leaders.

"So today, we had a host with over 12 sponsors that came out," said Baltimore Councilman James Torrence, who represents the 7th District of Baltimore City. "We gave out over 700 bookbags to the community as well. Haircuts coats and free food, but also we had health screenings for mental health, blood pressure and also connecting them with health care companies as well so they can get health care and give services.”

Andrea Long, whose children are going into first and fifth grade, said the supplies and services provided at the event alleviates the stress of starting back school.

"It was amazing," Long said. "Tell you the truth, the children had fun. I appreciate the haircuts, you know, because we're struggling for school and we in the midst of moving and stuff so this was definitely a big help."

The event not only allowed children to play while getting school supplies but also allowed residents to voice their concerns on important issues.

"I think this is a good opportunity for us to do more, to connect, and we definitely want to see that our concerns are being addressed, that our schools are being funded properly and that we have individuals that are going to come out and actually see what we're talking about and not just hear us on the capitol," said parent Annette Karania.

“I think it's a lot because, I mean, for the kids, it's not really a lot to do for kids, so the fact that they are bringing kids out and having different activities and resources for parents, I think it's really good," parent Courtney Cuff said.

Class starts next week for many children in the Baltimore area.

