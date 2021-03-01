Students return back to school in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's not the first day of school, but it sure feels like it for some kids in Anne Arundel County.

On Monday in Anne Arundel County, elementary school children came back into their schools for in-class learning.

A small group of students in developmental centers and students in applied technology have been back for a while and now 15,000 elementary school students have come back into schools.

Half of the students come in Monday and Tuesday, there's cleaning on Wednesdays and the other half come in on Thursday and Friday.

The students learn virtually when they aren't at school.

"So far so good. Every school system who does this will have potholes on the road, right? So, we've not had any huge ones, knock on wood, yet today. Certainly some little bumps as we go, this is a process."

Elementary students are back in this week. Middle school and high school students start their in-school learning in the coming weeks.

"Next Monday, students in grades 6, 9 and 12 and on the 22nd of March students in grades 7,8,10 and 11. So by the end of the week of the 22nd of March, we will have all our hybrid students back under a roof."

Parents had the option of sending the students for hybrid learning or to remain all virtual. A little more than a third of those parents have decided to have their children come into school.

"We have tried to be as aggressive as we could but be as prudent as we could and that's the course we'll continue to follow."

There are 16 weeks left for Anne Arundel County schools. The last day, barring any weather problems is June 18.