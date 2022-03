BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old high school student was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in front of Dunbar High School in East Baltimore.

Police said the student was outside of the school when shot outside the school on Orleans Street.

March 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Officers said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m., and the student is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.