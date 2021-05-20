Still haven't received your stimulus payment? Here's what the IRS recommends

BALTIMORE, md. — Three rounds of stimulus checks have been issued since the start of the pandemic. Many Marylanders are still waiting for one or all of those payments to reach them.
WMAR-2 News reached out to the IRS to help our viewers receive their payments.
If you are waiting for a stimulus check, here's what the IRS recommends:
- Taxpayers in this situation can request a payment trace. See the last FAQ (How do I request a Payment Trace to track my Economic Impact Payment?) on this page.
- Call the IRS at 800-919-9835.
- Use the Get My Payment Tool to get the status of a payment or see the payment type.
- You can also schedule an in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC). To ensure the safety of the public and employees, people seeking in-person assistance at a TAC will need to call 844-545-5640 to make an appointment. For an up-to-date listing of TAC locations as they are opened, go to Contact Your Local IRS Office.