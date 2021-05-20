Watch
Still haven't received your stimulus payment? Here's what the IRS recommends

Posted at 9:37 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 10:09:39-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Three rounds of stimulus checks have been issued since the start of the pandemic. Many Marylanders are still waiting for one or all of those payments to reach them.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the IRS to help our viewers receive their payments.

If you are waiting for a stimulus check, here's what the IRS recommends:

  1. Taxpayers in this situation can request a payment trace. See the last FAQ (How do I request a Payment Trace to track my Economic Impact Payment?) on this page.
  2. Call the IRS at 800-919-9835.
  3. Use the Get My Payment Tool to get the status of a payment or see the payment type.
  4. You can also schedule an in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC). To ensure the safety of the public and employees, people seeking in-person assistance at a TAC will need to call 844-545-5640 to make an appointment. For an up-to-date listing of TAC locations as they are opened, go to Contact Your Local IRS Office.
