State to vote on plan to keep makeshift morgue open in Baltimore

Maryland's Board of Public Works is set to vote on a measure that would provide $180,000 in rent to allow a parking garage in downtown Baltimore to continue to function as a morgue.

The garage on N. Greene Street became a makeshift morgue back in February after the State Department of Health started using it to help the medical examiner's office deal with a backlog of dead bodies.

Maryland was experiencing an unprecedented number of deaths from COVID-19 at this time. It is not clear why the state would still need the additional space to store bodies. In March, the medical examiner's office said they had cleared the backlog.