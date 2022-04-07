State to match CrimeStoppers rewards by 100% for information leading to arrests

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state will match 100% of CrimeStoppers' rewards that lead to arrests.

The reward money will be paid out through Maryland's "Refund The Police Initiative."

Gov. Hogan also made it a point on social media to say the state will add another $8,000 reward, bringing the reward total to $16,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 40-year-old Sophia Wilks.

Through our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, the state provides a 100% match of Crime Stoppers rewards that lead to arrests.



We will add another $8,000 for information in the death of 40-year-old Sophia Wilks. Call 1-866-756-2587 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/u0LEU1Wm8G — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 7, 2022

Wilks is a mother of three from West Baltimore.

Wilks was shot Tuesday evening, around 11:30 p.m., near Harlem Avenue and Linnard Street.

When they got there, they found 40-year-old Sophia Wilks who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Wilks was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“Yeah I knew her, she had three children two girls and a boy," neighbor Pete Modlan said. "I used to see them play all the time when they weren’t going to school. She always spoke to me and gave me respect it’s a tragedy that something like that happened to her. It’s just so sad. I guess cause by me being an elder she always treated me nice. Sad you know it hurts for her to be so young and to die like that it hurts it hurts."

