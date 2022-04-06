Mother of three shot to death in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a shooting in West Baltimore killed a mother of three.

Tuesday evening, around 11:30 p.m., Baltimore police responded to the shooting on the westside near Harlem Avenue and Linnard Street.

Contributed photo

When they got there, they found 40-year-old Sophia Wilks who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Wilks was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Pete Modlan was her neighbor who lived a few doors down, he had great things to say about Sophia and expressed somber emotions after learning about her horrific death.

“Yeah I knew her, she had three children two girls and a boy," Modlan said. "I used to see them play all the time when they weren’t going to school. She always spoke to me and gave me respect it’s a tragedy that something like that happened to her. It’s just so sad. I guess cause by me being an elder she always treated me nice. Sad you know it hurts for her to be so young and to die like that it hurts it hurts."

Metro CrimeStoppers

Metro CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward for anyone with information that leads police to an arrest for whoever killed Sophia Wilks.