State to investigate police role in deadly Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 17-year-old driver trying to elude a marked police car drives into the path of traffic Saturday night on Liberty Heights Avenue.

“It started from here, and the kid shot out here straight out in the Liberty Heights area and got smacked on one side, and the other one smacked… two other cars smacked,” said Corey Jenkins who lives nearby, “He just shot straight out here. Straight out.”

It is not yet clear why police elected to follow the black Honda CR-V, how long any pursuit may have lasted or whether it involved a high rate of speed, but one thing is certain.

The teen’s decision to cross Liberty Heights Avenue at all costs ultimately cost him his life.

RELATED: A multi-vehicle crash on Liberty Heights Avenue leaves one person dead

“Paramedics came over and touched him on his neck, and things like that,” said Jenkins, “They said they still took him out of the car and tried to save him, but I was told from what they said that one side of his body was this way and he was leaning like this. I couldn’t imagine seeing it. I wouldn’t want to see it.”

Whether the police officers’ decision to follow the 17-year-old in that vehicle played any role in his death will now be a question for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to answer.

The office’s Independent Investigations Division has taken over the case, much as it does with any police-involved shooting that involves a fatality to make sure officers acted appropriately.

“There were a lot of people out here. They were saying the chasing part… police… they aren’t supposed to be doing that really,” said Jenkins, “A lot of people were upset about that. They were outraged saying like, ‘Why are they chasing? You can’t do things like that.’”

If you have any information about the crash, which could help investigators, you’re asked to call 410-576-7070.

