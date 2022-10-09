Watch Now
A multi-vehicle crash on Liberty Heights Avenue leaves one person dead

Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 09, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Liberty Heights Avenue that left one person dead on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a crash.

When police arrived, they located a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue at Grantley Road, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the driver of a Honda CRV, a 17-year-old male, to an area hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, additional victims of the crash refused medical treatment on scene.

Preliminary information revealed that officers were attempting to investigate the Honda CRV, at which time the vehicle drove through an intersection and collided with multiple vehicles.

Baltimore Police Department's Social Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint-investigation into the incident.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

