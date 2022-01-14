State testing sites start handing out 20 million masks

ANNAPOLIS, M.D. — Governor Larry Hogan said the state was going to hand out 20 million N95 and KN95 masks.

The process started today at a testing and distribution site in Annapolis, along Rowe Boulevard!

The N95 masks have proven to be one of the best for stopping the spread as government leaders are trying to get people to move away from ineffective cloth masks and other less effective and poor fitting masks.

John Thrift was one of the people taking advantage of this. The governor said this masks will be distributed at state-run testing and vaccination sites, through local health departments and through community partners. This is not the first time John has used this site.

"Last time I was here it was a three hour wait," he said.

That was not the case for him today, he was in and out. Like many leaders have said, if a mask doesn't fit well, it's not effective.

"I thought that was great. Too many people wearing different masks so I think that's pretty good," he said.

People have been walking up steadily through the day and just because the holidays are over that doesn't mean people have stopped traveling.

This testing and distribution site in Annapolis is open everyday but Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.