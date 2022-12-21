State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.

The leases approved for the Maryland Departments of Labor and Information Technology.

The move completes Governor Larry Hogans 'sweeping plan' in an effort to revitalize the business district. More than 3,300 state employees will be moved.

“Nearly two years ago, I announced a plan to revitalize Baltimore’s Central Business District, and in all 12 agencies and more than 3,300 state employees will be moving to modern, vibrant work spaces while saving taxpayers millions of dollars each year,” said Governor Hogan. “This plan will create a tremendous boost to the economic and civic revitalization of downtown Baltimore. I want to thank the Department of General Services for delivering on this ambitious plan, as well as the Downtown Partnership for its commitment to the Central Business District. Working together, we are continuing to change Maryland for the better.”

The Board also approved a $500,000 grant for Baltimore City to assist in the redevelopment of the state center.

The Department of General Services worked with state agencies to reduce their space requirements for the new leased offices. According to state officials, the state will be vacating nearly 1.3 million square feet of owned office space and relocating into 934,000 feet of commercial leased space. The reduction of space leads to an annual operating cost savings of over $7.9 million per budget year.

“DGS is excited about the approval of this final set of leases in the relocation of state agencies from State Center,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “DGS will continue to move forward with Governor Hogan’s plan to reposition our state buildings by ensuring the agency's transitions into these leased spaces goes smoothly and efficiently.”

The new location will include enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options.