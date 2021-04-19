Maryland to move thousands of employees from a dozen state agencies to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan and his administration are planning to move 3,300 state employees from 12 different agencies to help revitalize downtown Baltimore's central business district, which has seen its vacancy rate continually increase.

The announcement came Monday as Hogan was joined by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, cabinet members, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, at McKeldin Plaza.

To make it happen, the state is publishing a Request for Proposal seeking 105,000 net square feet of commercial office space.

The Maryland Departments of Human Services and Health will be the first agencies to relocated.

Those two agencies alone bring with them 1,919 employees.

Earlier this year, Hogan and legislative leaders committed $50 million in a supplemental budget to support the move.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reacted to the news with the following statement.

"While this timely investment seeks to retain jobs and stimulate absorption in the downtown office market, my administration will work with stakeholders to ensure surrounding neighborhoods can also benefit. State Center investment has the potential to bind communities across Baltimore, and it is important that the State of Maryland and the City work together to achieve this.”

Listen to the entire press conference below.