State adding more reward money for tip that leads to Annapolis murder suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the state of Maryland to add a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who killed a Texas mother in town for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Police say 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was sitting outside the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis Tuesday , when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

Investigators don't believe she was the target and were instead aimed at two people sitting inside a car behind the hotel.

Despite his mother's horrific murder, Trey Cummings still joined the rest of his freshman class of 2025 for Wednesday's induction ceremony, which kicked off their six weeks of basic training.

Hogan said he spoke with the family Thursday.

“Earlier today, I spoke with the family of Michelle Cummings and extended our heartfelt condolences for their tragic loss."

Between the ATF, FBI, and Metro Crime Stoppers, there had already been a $22,000 cash reward for whosoever tip leads to the trigger person.

