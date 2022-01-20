St. Stephen parish collects donations for Kentucky tornado victims

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — It's been more than a month since a tornado ripped through numerous towns in Kentucky, leaving so many with nothing.

Now, a Baltimore County parish is doing what they can to help these people. St. Stephen in Kingsville is collecting donations this weekend and sending them straight to Kentucky.

They're looking for some specific items. Used jackets, work gloves, work boots, tarps, and bungee cords. The most important used item is a bicycle, since they lost all forms of transportation. The new item listed is a little bit longer.

hats and gloves

pajamas for kids

socks

diapers

sleeping bags

pillows, blankets, and bedding

non-perishable foods

toiletries

dog leashes, bowls, and food

school supplies and personal journals

"We do a lot of local outreach so this is not only an opportunity to help, it's a first step in expanding and helping more people outside of Kingsville, outside of Maryland," said Aubrey Briggs, one of the organizers.

She added, being part of a Catholic church, this is what they're called to do.

"Love and serve one another as Christ...to do whatever we can to help other people," she continued.

Patty O'Brien is another organizer. She said when they were contacted by someone else in their community to get this drive going, she stressed of course they said yes!

"I’m just so grateful for our community , for our safety, our weather. We haven’t had disasters like this and I’m very grateful for that and to think of these people managing through life and families having this happening just breaks my heart," said O'Brien.

She added the community has been very generous already.

People really want to help and sometimes they don’t know how," she said. "They see this as a real gift our Parrish is providing. They want to be good, good to other people and sometimes they don’t have a way."

If you have any of these items, please bring them to St. Stephen on Sunday, January 23 anytime between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on their upper parking lot. There you'll find a big moving truck. The driver donated the truck and his time to get the supplies to a Parrish in Kentucky.