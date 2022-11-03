Squeegee group accused of snatching victim's phone, draining Cash App

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested three squeegee workers for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Boulevard for a larceny call.

When they arrived, officers met with a man who stated three squeegee workers snatched his phone and Cashapp'd a large sum of money to themselves.

Police spotted the suspects who fled on foot and broke in a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.

An 18, 20, and 22 year old were apprehended and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.

This is not the first incident reported of this caliber.

READ MORE: Squeegee boys drain woman's account after using her Cash App