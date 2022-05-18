Spring Grove Hospital property is now in the hands of UMBC

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Spring Grove Hospital is officially in the hands of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

On Wednesday Governor Larry Hogan held a ceremonial transfer of the 225-year-old property, which is the second-oldest continuously-operating psychiatric hospital in the country.



The actual agreement was approved last week by the Board of Public Works.

Under the agreement, the university only has to pay $1 annually for up to 20 years of leasing rights.

The state health department can "continue to operate and maintain the property for the foreseeable future while exploring the use of currently available excess bed capacity at other regional facilities."

Last year, the state announced plans to transfer Spring Grove's services to other healthcare providers by 2041

Right now, UMBC has no specific immediate plans for the property but said it will engage with the State, County, and community about any future plans.

