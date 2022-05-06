State to vote on giving Spring Grove hospital campus to UMBC

CATONSVILLE, Md. — UMBC could soon take over the campus of Catonsville's longtime Spring Grove psychiatric hospital.

The Maryland Board of Public Works is set to vote May 11 on whether to transfer the 175-acre campus of the 225-year-old hospital to the university, according to the board's agenda.

Last year, the state announced plans to transfer Spring Grove's services to other healthcare providers by 2041.

The campus has 77 buildings, 375 inpatient beds for adult and adolescent patients, and is the second-oldest continuously-operating psychiatric hospital in the country, dating to 1797.

The public works board's agenda notes that Spring Grove's on-campus facilities "are functionally obsolete, and the cost to re-capitalize these facilities would be cost-prohibitive."

The proposal is to transfer the 1-million-square-foot property to UMBC for a nominal fee of $1; the university would lease the campus for 10 years with two renewal options of up to five years each. The state health department would "continue to operate and maintain the property for the foreseeable future while exploring the use of currently available excess bed capacity at other regional facilities."

UMBC has "expressed an interest in acquiring the property," the agenda says.