Solid waste regulation changes in Baltimore County

There are several solid waste regulation changes coming to Baltimore County.

Today, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation announced updates including:

Beginning April 1, 2022, the County will require all separate yard material collection to be placed in paper bags and will no longer accept plastic bags for yard waste. This new rule will allow the County to turn more of the yard waste collected into compost, and will allow for a higher quality of compost material, which is available for free to County residents to use in their landscaping or gardens. This update fulfils a recommendation of the County’s Solid Waste Work Group . To assist with this transition, the County will provide residents with paper yard material bags at no cost. Paper bags will be available for pick-up at all County trash and recycling drop-off centers , all Baltimore County Public Library branches and all County senior centers . Paper bags will be limited to five per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The County will introduce a new “sliding” schedule for collection holidays. Starting January 1, 2022, scheduled collection days which falls on or after a holiday will generally “slide” to one day later that week. This “slide” will apply to all types of collections (trash, recycling and yard material), meaning that residents will no longer have to hold recyclables for an extra week after a holiday.

The County will update language to better reflect current programing at the County’s three drop-off centers, including accepted recyclables and the location of the household hazardous waste collection area at the Central Acceptance Facility.

Expect more details in December, when the County mails new 2022 program guides to residents.

Specific collection calendars will also be included in this mailing, which will clearly outline the new holiday “slide” collection days.