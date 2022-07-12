BALTIMORE — Slow down on the JFX or you will get a ticket.

At 12:01 a.m. on July 13 the automated speed cameras will start issuing tickets to speeding drivers.

For the last 90 days the cameras have been issuing warnings to drivers going 12MPH or more over the posted speed limit.

RELATED CONTENT: Speed camera warning period starts in April

The Baltimore Department of Transportation said during the first 60 days more than 150,000 warnings were issued.

Corren Johnson, chief engineer and deputy director for DOT said, "In the first 30 days of the warning period, it was about 85,000 warnings. And then the second 30 days it was about 65,000. So that 20,000 reduction shows we're going in the right direction."

The final 30 day period ends today and the data on of how many warnings were issued isn't available yet.

The cameras are located near the W. 41st Street ramp north and southbound. For now, that is where they are staying.

"In the warning phase, we saw someone driving 135 miles per hour, it was even higher than that before the warning phase began. And so with the curves with the high speeds, it's not designed to accommodate that," Johnson said. "This is just again, just a goal and just trying to reduce those serious injuries and save lives."

A JFX speed camera ticket will set you back $40 but you won't get any points on your license. The money will go toward operating costs for the automated speed enforcement program and anything beyond that will be used for improvements on I-83.

