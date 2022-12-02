Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland

A Slim Chickens storefront
Slim Chickens
A Slim Chickens storefront<br/>
A Slim Chickens storefront
Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Sandwich at Slim Chickens
Food at Slim Chickens
Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 14:40:43-05

An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region. It comes as another Southern chicken-focused chain - Raising Cane's - announced plans to open more than 10 locations here.

Darrin Atlas, current owner of multiple Firehouse Subs locations in Maryland, opened a Slim Chickens restaurant in the Bowie area of Prince George's County in 2021.

He's now bringing Slim Chickens this month to a location in California, St. Mary's County. Another restaurant will open Crofton, Anne Arundel County, in mid- to late 2023.

Besides chicken tenders and wings, the restaurant offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, chicken & waffles, unique sides like fried pickles and fried okra, milkshakes, and Mason-jar desserts.

Food at Slim Chickens
Food at Slim Chickens

"We saw Slim Chickens and fell in love with it immediately," Atlas said about the chain. "It's a beautiful restaurant... Then we ate the food, it was just kind of a life-changing situation... It's just fried chicken, but it tastes amazing - the chicken & waffles, everything we have, the food is great."

"Our ability to find great people to continue to go to the next location is really going to be our only obstacle from us trying to grow as many as we possibly can... We're looking at all areas of Maryland," he said.

Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Sandwich at Slim Chickens
Memphis Style BBQ Chicken Sandwich at Slim Chickens

He noted some other potential franchisees from Baltimore have come down to check out the Bowie store. "There is other interest in Maryland, other than us. We would love to do as many as possible, but we would also love other people to spread the growth in the market."

Slim Chickens has more than 100 locations, including 12 in the United Kingdom and in Kuwait.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices