Silver Diner to open at The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh has announced a high-profile tenant: Silver Diner, which is opening its first Baltimore County location at the shopping center.

Silver Diner will be taking over the corner formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble. The longtime bookstore is moving over to a smaller space next door.

Silver Diner will have a prominent, 8,125-square-foot space that includes 36 outdoor seats. It is set to open in 2024, the restaurant announced. The design at the Avenue will be similar to one opening at the National Harbor, in Prince George's County, in spring 2023.

This will be Silver Diner's 23rd location. The chain is known for a menu ranging from "diner classics to vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and low calorie" food, under the guidance of executive chef and co-founder Ype Von Hengst. Hengst has won on "Chopped" and other TV food competitions.

Silver Diner has multiple locations mostly in the DC area, as well as some in other parts of Virginia and New Jersey. It also has a location in Columbia, Frederick and at BWI Airport.

Kari Glinski, vice-president of asset management with Federal Realty, said in a statement:

“We are delighted to have Silver Diner at The Avenue. They will be a great partner to round out our tenant portfolio at the property.”

Barnes & Noble on The Avenue, meanwhile, has been closed since September and is set to reopen in its remodeled space in spring 2023.

Barnes & Noble also recently downsized in its Pikesville location, moving out of the freestanding building it has been in for 19 years.

