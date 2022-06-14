Barnes & Noble relocating in Pikesville, after 19 years in freestanding building

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Pikesville's longtime Barnes & Noble announced that they will be moving around the corner - and apparently downsizing.

The bookseller said the new store will be in the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Festival at Woodholme shopping center, at the corner of the shopping center closest to Reisterstown Road and Hooks Lane.

Barnes & Noble will shut down its current store this fall. The company has been in its freestanding store for 19 years. It replaced the popular local bookstore chain Bibelot.

Barnes & Noble said in a statement:

The bookseller has truly enjoyed serving this community and appreciates the loyalty and support of their customers... The new bookstore will showcase an updated design and layout that has been rolled out, to much success, in its more recent new store openings. The newly designed store features a warm environment that encourages browsing, along with a locally tailored selection of books curated by their expert team of Pikesville booksellers.

The bookstore's new location appears to be far smaller, at 8,683 square feet. The current location is listed as more than 24,000 square feet.

There has been no official announcement yet on a new tenant for Barnes & Noble's current building.

Barnes & Noble closed its Towson store in 2017, and the Inner Harbor store in 2020. It still has stores in White Marsh, Bel Air, Ellicott City, and Annapolis, as well as at multiple local colleges.

