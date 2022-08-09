Watch Now
Silver Alert Canceled: Missing Baltimore grandmother, grandson found in AA County

4-year-old Ashton Davis and his Grandmother Marthann Davis (72)
BPD
Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 13:29:46-04

BALTIMORE — A missing Baltimore grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson have been located.

Police say 73-year-old Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were found in Anne Arundel County around 8:30am Tuesday.

They'd been missing since last Thursday when severe storms hit the area, prompting police to issue a silver alert.

The two have been taken to an area hospital, according to police, although no details were released on why.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

