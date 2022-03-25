'Show of solidarity': Howard Park holds community walk to address neighborhood violence

BALTIMORE — Holding hands, 30 people gathered at the Howard Park shop rite in Northwest Baltimore. Ahead of an hour long walk, they prayed for an end to the violence.

Those in the circle said prayer and solidarity is a key to fighting crime.

Thursday’s gathering comes comes after the neighborhood experienced a quadruple shooting where three people lost their lives on March 12.

The case has not yet been solved.

“I was actually coming out of Shop Rite the night that the shooting occurred,” said Christopher Ervin.

Ervin showed up Thursday as a concerned community member.

“It’s a show of solidarity,” he said.

Photo by WMAR-2

The crowd also included members of the Baltimore Police Department, chaplains, and community stakeholders.

During the walk they interacted with strangers on the street and handed out Crime Stopper flyers asking for information in shooting.



“Us being out here being out here is a matter of being present, in the same way we would ask the police to be present,” said Ervin.

Neighborhood elders like Bessie Sorrell and Harriet Watkins also made their voices heard.

“For the young people,” said Sorrell, “let us know what we can do to help them. We’re willing to help them and work with them. We don’t want to cause any problems or give them any problems. We just want the neighborhood cleaned up."

In an area flooded with crime, the 30 people who hit the streets walked to send multiple messages.

The major one, put down the guns and trust that police are here to make the community safer.

“I’m frustrated about a lot but just it’s mainly about protection from the police department,” said Shanelle Reed. “I know that people are worried about whether the police are really on our side and whether we’re being victimized. Really, it’s just about support. This walk and this prayer meeting right here, it’s really showing that you got a step up and do that.”

Thursday’s walk comes after the local civic association voiced concern over safety concerns, calling out the mayor and the police department.

They’re hoping the walk lessens the divide between community and police officers.