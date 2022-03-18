Baltimore community criticizes police response to recent violence

BALTIMORE — Darian Savoy, Jawan Hall and Timothy Brown Jr. were shot and killed last weekend in the Howard Park area of Baltimore, off Gwynn Oak Avenue.

CrimeStoppers is offering an $8,000 reward that leads to an arrest.

Howard Park community leaders say they may have been saved if police had been doing their jobs.

$8K reward offered for information in triple homicide last weekend

At a meeting with city leaders Thursday, those from Howard Park criticized Baltimore City Police Department’s response to crime in the area.

They say the community's needs are being ignored, adding they'll focus on making their needs heard.

“The issues with patrol, the issues with the engagement of patrol, constitutional engagement it's not just about clearing corners, it's about getting out of the vehicle and engage people,” said Christopher Ervin, Board Chairman of the Howard Park Civic Association. “We'll continue to do our part. We'll hope that our partners will increase doing their part.”

Another complaint that Howard Park leaders brought up was there was little-to-no political representation at Thursday's meeting.

Ervin said that lack of response adds to the feeling their community is just being ignored.