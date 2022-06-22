Watch
Shots fired at officers in Northeast Baltimore while serving a protective order

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 22, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Baltimore Police were attempting to serve a protective order when suspects began firing at them in Northeast Baltimore.

Around 2:03pm, officers arrived to the 5100 block of Darien Road and they saw suspects shooting firearms towards a group of men.

While still being shot at, the group ran towards the police officers.

Police say the suspects ran away from the area through nearby alleyways.

No one was hurt during this shooting.

This incident took place a mile away from the triple shooting that left three people injured hours earlier.

