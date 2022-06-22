Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three shot Wednesday outside Parkside Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore

Three shot Wednesday outside the Parkside Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore
Fred Slade, WMAR
Three shot Wednesday outside the Parkside Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 12:40:44-04

An investigation is underway following a triple shooting Wednesday outside the Parkside Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore.

Police say an unidentified gunman pulled into the shopping center off Sinclair Lane and opened fire on three victims.

One, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times. Two others, ages 21 and 26, each suffered one gunshot wound.

Report: Shooting outside Parkside Shopping Center in NE Baltimore

All three were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

Police have not released a potential motive, although it appeared there were several evidence markers placed by crime techs on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019