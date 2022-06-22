An investigation is underway following a triple shooting Wednesday outside the Parkside Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore.

Police say an unidentified gunman pulled into the shopping center off Sinclair Lane and opened fire on three victims.

One, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times. Two others, ages 21 and 26, each suffered one gunshot wound.

All three were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

Police have not released a potential motive, although it appeared there were several evidence markers placed by crime techs on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.