Shot fired at Owings Mills' Metro Centre earlier this month, police say

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 31, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Baltimore woman is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a gun at two people in a vehicle at Owings Mills' Metro Centre shopping center on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Little, 25, was arrested after the shooting, which happened at 1:40 p.m. on May 14, Baltimore County police confirmed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers responded to Grand Central Avenue, between Painters Mill Road and Grand Junction Lane, for a report of shots fired.

The victim told police that Little pointed a gun at two people while they were inside a vehicle and fired one round.

Little, who is from northwest Baltimore, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree, assault, handgun violations, failing to comply with a peace order, and vandalism, according to online court records. She was ordered held without bond on May 16.

A week later, a delivery driver was shot and killed on a Friday afternoon at Owings Mills' Vocelli Pizza, on Reisterstown Road.

