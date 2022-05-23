'I lost my mind': Owings Mills pizza shop employee shot co-worker thinking he was robbing restaurant, report shows

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An employee at Vocelli's pizza shop in Owings Mills pointed a gun and then shot a delivery driver in the back hallway of the restaurant, the charging documents revealed.

Joseph D. Carter was arrested and charged for shooting a man inside the restaurant Friday.

Carter admitted to shooting the man, who was taken to the hospital, after he said the victim was planning to rob the restaurant owner.

“I need to report myself. I just killed somebody… I lost my mind.”



Charging documents reveal more information about Friday’s shooting at Vocelli Pizza.



Investigators found no evidence that the victim had a gun or that he planned to rob the owner.

Family members told officers that Carter had been "acting strange lately" and had been "displaying signs of paranoia," according to documents.

Police said Carter tossed the gun in a yard near his family's home. Officers found the gun inside a gun of grass clippings next to the home on Fitzharding Place.

Officers reviewed surveillance video of Carter pointing and firing the gun in the restaurant's back hallway.

Police responded to Vocelli's pizza, in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, just before 3 p.m.

Carter reported the shooting by calling 911.

"I need to report myself. I just killed somebody. I lost my mind," Carter told dispatchers, according to documents.

The victim was found shot in the head, and was taken to Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Family members told WMAR-2 News that the victim underwent surgery. His condition is unknown.

“I don’t know who shot him, don’t know where he got shot, don’t know how he got shot, but I am grateful, grateful for the miracle, that’s all I can say,” said sister Beatrice Gallop. “For those of us that know the word of prayer and the miracle that can take place through healing, that’s what the family is asking for.”

Carter has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony use of a firearm.

