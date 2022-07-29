‘Not an innocent victim’: Residents seek answers on Middle River drive-by shooting

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — On Thursday, Baltimore County Police revealed the two victims injured in a Middle River drive-by-shooting are in police custody.

“This was not an innocent victim,” said Captain Eliot Latchaw.

Police would not confirm if drugs were found in the bullet riddled Infinity SUV but did say the individuals were part of a drug trade.

MORE: 'I heard like 20 rounds': Two injured in targeted drive-by shooting in Middle River

'I heard like 20 rounds': Two injured in drive-by shooting in Middle River

The information came to light during a Middle River Town Hall meeting involving community members, elected leaders and police representatives.

“I can tell you that right now, and I can tell you with 100 percent positivity and assuredness that he is a major drug dealer,” Captain Latchaw told the crowd.

WMAR Shooting scene in Middle River

The information came as part of a question and answer session organized by elected leaders.

The intent was to provide updates and help calm the community’s nerves following Tuesday morning’s drive-by double shooting at the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard.

“They are still in the hospital & there will come a time when they are charged appropriately.”



Individuals shot are not from Essex precinct.



Police: “I assure you that your community is safe.”@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/EKITa3xV0M — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 29, 2022

In attendance at Thursday's Town Hall meeting were Rosemarie and Calvin Hall. The husband and wife live right behind the CVS, not far from the intersection where the shooting took place.

“Some of the neighbors are starting to get scared because something like this happens, and especially, we were just at that same red light not even 10 minutes turning before that happened,” said Rosemarie.

“It’s uncalled for,” said Calvin. “It’s totally uncalled for. People have no respect for life.”

Baltimore Co. Police are reviewing area surveillance & videos of Tuesday’s double drive-by-shooting.



One of the individuals shot is a known “major drug dealer.”



He is not from the area. He will be charged, according to authorities.



Suspect(s) still at large. @WMAR2News — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 28, 2022

As for the suspects responsible for the drive-by double shooting, Baltimore County Police said the department is working to find them, reiterating this was an isolated and targeted incident.

“100 percent, I can say with confidence that these are not suspects out randomly shooting innocent people,” said Captain Latchaw.

“This was not an innocent victim.”



Balt. Co. PD provide update on Tuesday’s drive by shooting



Driver of Infinity SUV who was shot is in police custody.



Police say he is a “known drug dealer” & not from the community.



So far, no suspect(s) has been arrested.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Bn14LlL9nX — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 28, 2022

More than 20 shell casings were located by crime technicians.

Both people shot, a 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. They are now in police custody.

Police believe the shooters sped off in a white Toyota Camry.