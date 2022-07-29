Watch Now
‘Not an innocent victim’: Residents seek answers on Middle River drive-by shooting

Residents seek answers on Middle River drive-by shooting
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jul 28, 2022
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — On Thursday, Baltimore County Police revealed the two victims injured in a Middle River drive-by-shooting are in police custody.

“This was not an innocent victim,” said Captain Eliot Latchaw.

Police would not confirm if drugs were found in the bullet riddled Infinity SUV but did say the individuals were part of a drug trade.

The information came to light during a Middle River Town Hall meeting involving community members, elected leaders and police representatives.

“I can tell you that right now, and I can tell you with 100 percent positivity and assuredness that he is a major drug dealer,” Captain Latchaw told the crowd.

The information came as part of a question and answer session organized by elected leaders.

The intent was to provide updates and help calm the community’s nerves following Tuesday morning’s drive-by double shooting at the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard.

In attendance at Thursday's Town Hall meeting were Rosemarie and Calvin Hall. The husband and wife live right behind the CVS, not far from the intersection where the shooting took place.

“Some of the neighbors are starting to get scared because something like this happens, and especially, we were just at that same red light not even 10 minutes turning before that happened,” said Rosemarie.

“It’s uncalled for,” said Calvin. “It’s totally uncalled for. People have no respect for life.”

As for the suspects responsible for the drive-by double shooting, Baltimore County Police said the department is working to find them, reiterating this was an isolated and targeted incident.

“100 percent, I can say with confidence that these are not suspects out randomly shooting innocent people,” said Captain Latchaw.

More than 20 shell casings were located by crime technicians.

Both people shot, a 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. They are now in police custody.

Police believe the shooters sped off in a white Toyota Camry.

