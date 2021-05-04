Shocking video: Sisters beaten with cinder block while closing their West Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE — A man is in custody after police say surveillance video captured him beating two women with a cinder block as they tried closing down their West Baltimore liquor store Sunday night.

Police say it happened just before midnight at Wonderland Liquors in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The camera footage starts off with one of the female owners, trying to close down for the night.

A man believed to be Daryl Doles then shows up armed with a cinder block and tries to force his way into the store.

The woman struggles to block him from entering, and is ultimately overpowered, knocked to the ground and beaten repeatedly with the cinder block.

Seconds later the woman's sister who also works at the shop is seen being assaulted as she tries to unsuccessfully disarm the suspect.

The other woman somehow is able to get back to her feet and help out but not before getting struck several more times in the face with the cinder block.

Eventually the sisters are able to fend the suspect off enough to get him out of the store where the fight continues for another minute and-a half or so out of the camera's view.

In the end, the women return back inside the store bloodied.

According to an online post from the family, both women were taken to the hospital and later discharged. One reportedly received several stitches in her head and eye bruising.

As for Doles, officers found him a few blocks up and took him into custody. He now faces multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The family of the victims have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

Watch the video below, but please be warned it is graphic.