Gov. Hogan taps former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to lead work group to combat anti-Asian violence

Erin MacPherson, WMAR-2 News
Gov. Hogan (Center) taps former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur (Right) to lead work group to combat anti-Asian violence
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 09, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced the formation of a new Asian-American Hate Crime Work Group.

Former US Attorney of Maryland, Robert Hur, has been tapped to chair the group.

During a press conference, Hur who is Asian American, said the only way to solve the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes is to have the "awkward and difficult conversations."

Right now the process is underway to find experts and advocates to join the team.

They will be tasked with developing strategies and recommendations to curb violence against Asian Americans and Asian American-owned businesses.

Hogan has been outspoken in recent weeks about the spike. His wife, Yumi, was born in South Korea.

Since 2018 hate crimes against Asian Americans have more than doubled in Maryland, according to Hogan.

