'She's going to be missed' Loved ones hold vigil to honor the life of teenage girl shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Family and friends of Ja'Nyi Weeden,15, gathered for a vigil to remember and honor the life of the young teen who died after being shot in Baltimore over a week ago.

Weeden was shot on August 10th in the 3700 block of Gelston Drive around 12:57a.m.. She was transported to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition, but she later died.

“When you lose a young lady like 'Nyi', it’s something you feel. It’s not just a loss. It costs you. Some of you leaves with her," said her cousin Ramond Durant.

Loved ones of Weeden stood before a memorial made in her honor during a vigil in Catonsville as they reflected on the life of a teen they described as "special".

“She just lit up everyone," her cousin Chanel Autry said. "She just had this smile that would make everyone smile even if you were having a bad day."

Weeden was a popular makeup artist, which helped her start her own business. She also did hair and had dreams of opening a beauty salon.

“She was still a baby. She was still a baby just finding out what life was all about," said Pastor Darrell Holmes with Kingdom Life Apostolic Church.

During the vigil, a prayer was said to uplift the spirits of her family and friends. They’re all holding on to faith as they try to find peace in what they call a senseless death.

“They really took somebody big from us. She's going to be missed," one her family members said.

The loss of Weeden has been painful and also frustrating. At the time of the shooting, there were 15 people in the area, but were gone when officers got to the scene, police said.

Family members still don't know the circumstances that led to Weeden's death, but they believe one of the individuals who was there has the answer.

“It is not fair this young lady was 15-years-old and one of those friends if you were 15 too, you got to go home. She didn’t," Durant said.

They're pleading for at least one of the witnesses to come forward, so Weeden can get the justice she deserves.

“Come forward and say something," Durant said. "This information, I promise you, you probably can’t live with it if you hold it in too long."

If you have any information about what happened to Weeden, you’re asked to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.