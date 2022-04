EDGEWOOD, Md. — Harford County Sheriff's Office need your help identifying and locating Angello Osborne's killer.

Osborne of Edgewood, Md suffered several gun shot wounds to the upper body and died of his injuries on the scene.

The Sheriff's office is seeking witnesses and/or camera footage that may have captured the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berg at 443-409-3302 or Bergm@harfordsheriff.org.

You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.