Man gunned down outside Edgewood apartment complex

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The sound of gunfire cut through the night on Tuesday at the Carriage Court Apartments in Edgewood as a man in the parking lot outside his building became a target and ran through the complex trying to escape the bullets.

“A man got shot and ran behind and collapsed here at my door,” an unidentified neighbor told WMAR-2, pointing to an end unit with a piece of crime scene tape on the ground.

The victim’s last ditch effort to seek help would prove to be in vain as police arrived on the scene within a matter of minutes.

“Upon their arrival, they located an adult male, later identified as Angello Osborne, 38 years old, who was suffering from several gun shot wounds to the upper body, and unfortunately, medics were not able to save him and he died of his injuries right there on the scene,” said Harford County Sheriff’s Col. William Davis.

Neighbors who heard the gunshots found Osborne collapsed on the ground, and one Good Samaritan who had a military background with training as a paramedic attempted to save his life.

“He tried to come out and help him,” a resident said. “He and another tenant, but he was too far gone.”

If you have any information about this case, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

