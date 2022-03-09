Sheriff investigating social media threats targeting Black students at Middletown Middle School

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats that have surfaced on Instagram and Snapchat, targeting black students at Middletown Middle School.

Multiple juvenile suspects have already been identified, although no charges have officially been filed yet.

"Deputies are currently conducting a full investigation and will determine if the acts constitute violations of criminal law and if so, criminal charges will be forthcoming," the Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

The exact nature of the threats are unclear, but according to the Sheriff's Office no school evacuations or lockdowns were required, because administrators determined there was no imminent threat of physical harm.

The incident comes days after a series of unrelated threats were made at two other Frederick County Public Schools.

Anyone with information on this latest case should call investigators at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-025423.