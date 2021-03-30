'She really was a bright light': Families devastated after tragic shooting spree

ESSEX, Md. — On Sunday, five people died and multiple families were torn apart.

Baltimore County Police said Joshua Green shot and killed two people shopping at a Royal Farms, his parents, and himself.

The victims who were at that Royal Farms, a beloved father, and a 63-year-old mother of three named Alpha Smith.

“Most people just know her for her infectious smile and laugh, she was a hard worker." said Crystal Session. "I don’t know that you could find anybody that could say anything bad about her.”

Crystal Session is Alpha's younger cousin.

She said their grandpa always used to call her Alpha growing up.

As she grew older she started to take that as a huge compliment knowing what a wonderful person she was.

Baltimore County Police say Green shot and killed Alpha Smith as she was sitting in her car outside of Royal Farms.

“This guy for whatever it was he was going through decided to take such a kind and sweet and special person away from not just the family but from the world," said Session. "She really was a bright light.”

Police say Green went into the Royal Farms and shot and killed Silvesta Daye Junior and injured an employee who was working at the time.

Detectives said Green went home and set his apartment on fire.

They found him outside his apartment complex dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police went to the Green family home where they found both of his parents shot and killed.

In a Facebook post Green's sister wrote she will miss her parents and brother.

Saying Green struggled with his mental health for many years, and that their relationship was strained and distant because of that. Saying

“My heart is with the victims families. The grief so far has been nearly unbearable.”

Alphas family set up a GoFundMe to help her three children with her final arrangements.