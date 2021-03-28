5 dead in incidents across Baltimore County on Sunday; Suspect identified

BALTIMORE COUNTY — UPDATE: A preliminary investigation reveals 27-year-old Joshua Green shot three people at the Royal Farms along Middleborough Road in Essex just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Two victims were pronounced deceased on the scene and one is recovering at a local hospital.

According to detectives, the suspect left the store and returned home where he set his apartment on fire. Police later found him outside his apartment complex deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives traveled to the home of the suspect’s parents where they discovered the two deceased; both individuals appeared to have been shot.

Detectives say all three incidents are connected and they are not searching for any additional suspects in connection to these three incidents.

A news conference will be held in the morning; the notification of time will be forthcoming.

RELATED: Two people killed, one injured at Royal Farms shooting in Essex

