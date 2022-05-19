'Shame on you': AA County Executive Pittman responds to mass text message containing disinformation about masks in schools

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has issued a statement after text messages were sent out to the Anne Arundel County Public School community about the status of masks.

Pittman says that the messages contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information which was designed to confuse both parents and students.

"Only the Board of Education can determine whether AACPS students will be required to mask," Pittman said in the statement. "Our Health Officer makes recommendations based on science and data, but ultimately, the Board of Education decides on what policies to implement in our schools."

Pittman continued stating:

"Our students and educators have spent the last two years under tremendous strain, and have responded with grace and perseverance time and again. To those who sent this message to our families - this type of disinformation has no place in our community. Shame on you."

On Wednesday, AACPS discussed the recommendations on masks during their Board of Education meeting.

"The recommendation from the Department of Health is that when schools hit that threshold of 5% of positivity that we will ask students and staff to mask for a period of 10 days and we will provide them with COVID test to take at home," said AACPS spokesperson Bob Mosier.

RELATED: 'This is not a mandate': AACPS asking schools to mask up should outbreak occur