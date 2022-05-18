Anne Arundel Co. Schools consider bringing masks back for students, staff

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Anne Arundel County is nearly double the state average.

It’s about 13 percent, the highest it has been since late January.

Because of that, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education is discussing bringing masks back inside schools.

Anne Arundel County Superintendent George Arlotto supports proposals recently outlined by the county. including re-masking students.

The Anne Arundel County School Board suggested implementing this for schools that hit a 5 percent positivity rate, which is the threshold to for an outbreak.

Under the proposals, students and staff at schools with an outbreak would be asked to wear masks in indoor school settings for 10 calendar days.

Home testing kits would also be sent out requiring individuals to submit their test results.

If they test positive, they would be required to stay home.

Students only have 25 days remaining in the school year.

The Anne Arundel County School Board will be discussing masks in schools at Wednesday's meeting. Parents are expected to chime in.

