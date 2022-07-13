Severe storms knock out power, topple trees in area counties

BALTIMORE — Heavy rain, winds and storm debris wreaked havoc across Maryland Tuesday, especially in the WMAR-2 viewing area.

Those strong storms brought hail, and knocked down many trees and powerlines across.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 115,000 Marylanders were left without power.

"You could see the dark just going in," Baltimore County resident Gary Burgan said. "I said the storm is on its way, and boom, the next thing you know it was here.

Stanley Cohen, also from Baltimore County, said his neighbor saw the transformer blow behind his house.

"We heard a lot of crackling and the neighbor was the one who actually saw the transformer behind our house blow," Cohen said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings started just before 4 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Patrick Pete reported that the radar estimated some large hail moving out of Jarrettsville pushing toward Bel Air, with hail estimated 3 inches in diameter.

"That's baseball size!" Pete said.

The large hail then moved toward Aberdeen, Havre de Grace and Perryville.

A viewer sent WMAR-2 News photos of hail in Taneytown.

WMAR-2 News Dave Detling was outside a home on E. Padonia Road in Timonium where a tree uprooted and damaged a truck.

There were also trees knocked down in Westminster.

And reports of trees down in Bel Air.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Carroll, Howard and Frederick counties until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Carroll and Harford counties until 5 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 5 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties until 5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford counties and Baltimore City until 5:45 pm

As of 9:30 p.m., more than 107,000 BGE customers were without power, including 37,000+ in Baltimore County, 30,000+ in Harford County and 21,000+ in Carroll County.

"Whenever a tree falls it takes away all the power, right so I wish I had underground lines," said Baltimore County resident Rezwalul Wahid said.

WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels sent in photos of tree damage in Sparks, Maryland.

A few doors down, neighbors were cleaning up their own debris. “Lost some shutters on the house,” Cohen said. “They blew out on the street. That’s about the only damage we had.”

Winds so strong it uprooted a tree in Timonium crushing a pickup truck.

Ahead of nightfall, residents were powering up generators because it was unclear how long it will take utility crews to restore power.

"Just enough maybe so I can keep the food from spoiling end have a little bit of life this evening and more importantly have the AC working," Baltimore County resident Zachary Lovelace said.

"Yeah praying for power. That’s all we need. Air conditioning," added Adam Noto.

