PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Maryland, take a look at the damage
Photo by: Kelly Groft Photo by: Stevie Daniels Photo by: Kelly Groft Photo by: Kelly Groft Photo by: Kelly Groft Photo by: Kelly Groft Photo by: Kelly Groft Abingdon damagePhoto by: Lacey Michelle Havre de Grace damagePhoto by: Melissa Lucille Photo by: Bethany Belo Photo by: Kathy Riley Diangelo Light rain in HampdenPhoto by: Bishnu Bhusal Fallen trees on Belfast RoadPhoto by: Jason Landon Photo by: Maria Mosca Cockeysville damagePhoto by: Colleen Dunnigan Photo by: Colleen Dunnigan Photo by: Christel Goodman Marsh Hunt ValleyPhoto by: Corey Friedman Photo by: Corey Friedman Photo by: Caitlin Stedding Route 152 and Charles Street in FallstonPhoto by: Jane DeCourcey Gunpowder RoadPhoto by: Julie Smith Fallen trees on Bush Chapel Rd.Photo by: Turbocoupegirl Fallen trees on Bush Chapel RoadPhoto by: Turbocoupegirl