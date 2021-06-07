Several Baltimore County Public Schools letting out early Monday due to no A/C

TOWSON, Md. — Several Baltimore County Public Schools are letting out three hours early Monday due to extreme heat and lack of air conditioning.

This means that all afternoon and evening activities at the following schools are also canceled.

-Seneca Elementary School, located at 545 Carrollwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

-Prettyboy Elementary School, located at 19810 Middletown Road, Freeland, MD 21053

-Owings Mills Elementary School, located at 10824 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

-Towson High School, located at 69 Cedar Avenue, Towson, MD 21286

-Sparks Elementary School, located at 601 Belfast Road, Sparks, MD 21152

Additionally, General John Stricker Middle School on Trappe Road will be closing at noon due to a power outage.

The heat also forced several Baltimore City Schools to dismiss early Monday.

High temperatures are also expected tomorrow. There is no word yet on if schools will reopen then.

