Several Baltimore City Public Schools letting out early Monday due to no A/C

BALTIMORE — Several Baltimore City Public Schools are letting out at 10:30am Monday due to extreme heat and no air conditioning.
Students and teachers at the schools impacted are expected to complete their day virtually from home.
This means meal sites will also close at 10:30am.
With high temperatures expected Tuesday, families will be notified Monday evening if schools will remain virtual.
The heat also forced several Baltimore County Schools to dismiss early Monday.
Here is a list of schools dismissing early. Transportation is being provided.
- Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Calverton Elementary/Middle School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Guilford Elementary/Middle School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Northwood Elementary School
- Patterson High School
- Robert W. Coleman Elementary School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- Highlandtown #215
- Liberty Elementary
The below buildings without air conditioning are not owned by the city school district:
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Empowerment Academy
- Midtown Academy
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
- Youth Opportunity