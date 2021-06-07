Several Baltimore City Public Schools letting out early Monday due to no A/C

BALTIMORE — Several Baltimore City Public Schools are letting out at 10:30am Monday due to extreme heat and no air conditioning.

Students and teachers at the schools impacted are expected to complete their day virtually from home.

This means meal sites will also close at 10:30am.

With high temperatures expected Tuesday, families will be notified Monday evening if schools will remain virtual.

The heat also forced several Baltimore County Schools to dismiss early Monday.

Here is a list of schools dismissing early. Transportation is being provided.

Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

Calverton Elementary/Middle School

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Collington Square Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Guilford Elementary/Middle School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Johnston Square Elementary School

National Academy Foundation

New Era Academy

Northwood Elementary School

Patterson High School

Robert W. Coleman Elementary School

Southwest Baltimore Charter School

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

Highlandtown #215

Liberty Elementary

The below buildings without air conditioning are not owned by the city school district: