Separate shootings in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 2 injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating 3 separate shootings within just an hour and half of each other.

One left a man dead and 2 others injured.

Raul Torres had just gotten word that his friend was gunned down near Annapolis road in South Baltimore around 3:30 a.m.

It happened close to the Patapsco arena near several Hispanic-owned businesses.

He tells us his friend was the owner of a thriving landscaping service in town before his life was cut short.

"It was loud it was close. I didn’t know where it was coming from," said Sharain Gross.

It was a rude awakening near Willowtown Avenue for her just before 2:00 a.m.

"I was sleep so it woke me up out of my sleep. I heard gunshots going off. It was back-to-back. It sounded like about 10 rounds just fired nonstop," Gross said.

Police say a 20-year-old walked into a nearby hospital after being shot near Gross’ home..

"Those bullets could’ve hit anybody," Gross told WMAR2 News.

"I actually got down on the ground in my own home from hearing those shots. On my floor I got down," she recalled.

Less than a mile away 20 minutes later a 22-year-old man was shot on Perring Parkway and Echodale Avenue.

He also walked into a hospital for treatment.

Gross says what would help give her and her neighbors a stronger sense of safety is an increased presence from police before these shootings take place.

"It should be a little bit more rounds of officers going around the area or something observing things because this area it never was really bad. The last couple of years it’s beginning to get a little rough around here," Gross said.