Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senator Chris Van Hollen returned home after being hospitalized

Sen. Van Hollen to visit UMES
Copyright Getty Images
Mark Wilson
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: House Budget Committee ranking member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House Democrats called for immediate negotiations on a new budget agreement that removes the threat of government shutdown and allows for responsible investments in health care, education, infrastructure. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</p>
Sen. Van Hollen to visit UMES
Posted at 7:15 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 19:41:02-04

BALTIMORE — Senator Chris Van Hollen returned home after being treated at George Washington University Hospital for a minor stroke.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019