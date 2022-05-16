Sen. Chris Van Hollen hospitalized after suffering minor stroke

BALTIMORE — Senator Chris Van Hollen was hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.

Van Hollen says he was delivering a speech in Western Maryland when he noticed acute neck pain and lightheadedness. Doctors told Van Hollen there are no long-term effects or damage from the minor stroke.

The senator says he's feeling better and is following doctors' orders. He plans to adjust his schedule the next few days.

Van Hollen says he expects to return to the Senate later this week.